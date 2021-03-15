Sarah Harding admits that this Christmas was probably her last

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding has shared a heartbreaking update on her battle with breast cancer, admitting that this Christmas was probably her last.

Sharing her life story with the world, Sarah has written a book, Hear Me Out, which is published by Ebury Press and is available to buy now. In an extract from her book which was recently shared in an article for The Sunday Times, Sarah talks about her devastating diagnosis and how she’s been fighting this relentless disease.

Following her breast cancer diagnosis, which she received this past August, the 39-year-old singer underwent a mastectomy and chemotherapy. However, sadly the cancer persisted and progressed, with a secondary tumor now growing on either side of her spine or her brain.

Sarah, who is now being cared for by her mother, heartbreakingly revealed, “Nothing is certain any more. I’m just grateful to wake up every day and live my best life, because now I know just how precious it is.”

Throughout the article, Sarah talks about how she was told by her doctors in December of 2020, “that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last. I don’t want an exact prognosis. I don’t know why anyone would want that…”

Harding continues to explain her story in a raw and unfiltered way, much like the unyielding disease which has taken control of her life.

“Comfort and being as pain-free as possible is what’s important to me now,” the Girls Aloud singer wrote, adding, “I’m trying to live and enjoy every second of my life, however long it might be. I am having a glass of wine or two during all this, because it helps me relax.”

“I'm sure some people might think that's not a great idea, but I want to try to enjoy myself,” she said, adding, “I'm at a stage now where I don't know how many months I have left.”

Aware of how little time she has and coming to terms with the probability that she won’t be cured from this disease, Sarah talks about saying goodbye to those she loves and those who made an impact on her life.

“I think what I’d really like to do is to see everyone – all my friends, all together. One last time. Then I’d throw a great big f**k off party as a way to say thank you and goodbye.”