Sarah Ferguson’s hat has a lot of Harry Potter fans in a frenzy

Sarah Ferguson arrived at St George's Chapel to witness her youngest daughter Princess Eugenie marry her fiancé and long-time boyfriend Jack Brooksbank.

Wearing an emerald green dress which show-cased her glamour, the Duchess of York donned an amusing green hat as she climbed the chapel stairs. The dress was made by local Ascot dress maker Emma Louise Design.

It seems to be the hat that’s gaining more attention than the dress, for once. It would be more suited to Hogwarts than Windsor Castle tbh.

It’s resemblance to the famous golden snitch from the Harry Potter Quidditch franchise has not gone amiss:

When you've got a #RoyalWedding at 11 but Harry Potter has to catch you to win a Quidditch match at 2 pic.twitter.com/U6uKx3dgct — BBC Three (@bbcthree) October 12, 2018

The hat was nearly blown away in the wind as she attended the wedding, but the wings probably would have carried it to safety, or else strategically landed on Princess Eugenie’s head to get the best view of the wedding.

Who knows, maybe two teams of Quidditch players would have chased it around the grounds on broomsticks?

Ferguson may even be showing her Harry Potter house colours, who would have thought she’d be Team Slytherin?

The mother of the bride was joined by eldest daughter and maid of honour Princess Beatrice, who wore blue.

Sources are insinuating that Beatrice is Team Ravenclaw. If she is the seeker she's in a great position to get the snitch, that's for sure…

Feature image: Instagram/@once.upon.a.royal