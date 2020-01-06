Saoirse Ronan, Jennifer Aniston & Bel Powley dazzle at Golden Globes

Award season is upon us and we are so ready to spend the next few weeks swooning over gorgeous gowns as Hollywood’s elite walk the red carpet.

Last night, the 76th Golden Globes took place and we felt like giving the best dressed award to every nominee.

However, there were quite a few dresses that won a special place in our hearts. Saoirse Ronan oozed class in a custom Celine gown with a thigh high slit and open back.

Jennifer Aniston looked as flawless as ever in a classic black dress by Dior.

Red was the colour of the night with Helen Mirren, Scarlett Johansson, Olivia Colman and Nicole Kidman donning red gowns for the event.

Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller Bridge’s black and gold trouser suit was another top contender for best dressed. The writer looked so slick in the Ralph & Russo two-piece.

Bel Powley, Zoey Deutch and Taylor Swift dazzled in eye-catching and bold numbers. However, it was Booksmart and Lady Bird star Beanie Feldstein who won the red carpet in our eyes.

The actress looked breathtaking in a glittering Oscar de la Renta gown. This was Beanie’s first time attending the Golden Globes and she certainly pulled out all the stops for the momentous occasion. The detail on her dress is nothing but breathtaking. The off the shoulder look is simply flawless. And the matching hairband? Perfection.