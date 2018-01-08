G’wan! Saoirse Ronan scoops the Golden Globe for Best Actress
It was a successful night for the Irish at the Golden Globes Film and Television Awards, with Saorise Ronan and Martin McDonagh both celebrating incredible wins.
Saoirse, who was nominated on two previous occasions, took home the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her performance in the critically acclaimed coming-of-age story, Lady Bird.
Written and directed by the tremendously talented Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird also scooped the award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.
A round of applause for Saoirse Ronan taking home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in @LadyBirdMovie! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/fXm4pygZ41
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018
Accepting her award, Saorise made sure to give a shout out to her mother who was watching her daughter from Ireland via FaceTime.
"My mam is on FaceTime over there on someone’s phone right now, so hi," she began as she took to the stage. "I have no time at all to say thank you, but I just want to say how inspirational it’s been to be here in this room tonight. I’m here with my best friend Eileen,” she said in an emotional speech.
"All of the women who I love so much in my own life who support me every single day – my mother, who’s on FaceTime. Margot, all of my friends and family and actually everyone in this room."
And the Best Motion Picture – Drama winner is… @3Billboards! Congratulations to the entire cast! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/5CIJ3vavNw
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018
Irish talent continued to dominate the stage with Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, proving to be the biggest winner of the night.
Born to Irish parents in London, the writer/ director is no stranger to the red carpet, having previously won awards for his work on dark comedy In Bruges and live action short Six Shooter.
Nominated in six categories, Three Billboards won four titles including Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Supporting Actor (Sam Rockwell), Best Screenplay – Motion Picture, and Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama (Frances McDormand).
Here's the full list of last night's winners:
Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actress in a TV Series – Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama
Sterling K Brown, This is Us
Best TV Series – Drama
The Handmaid's Tale
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
This is Me, The Greatest Showman
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Best Animated Feature Film
Coco
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Foreign Language Film
In the Fade
Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Cecil B DeMille Award
Oprah Winfrey
Best Director – Motion Picture
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Best TV Limited-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Big Little Lies
Best Actress – Musical or Comedy
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Best Film – Musical or Comedy
Lady Bird
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
You can catch the highlights from the Golden Globes and the Red Carpet on RTÉ2 tonight from 9pm.