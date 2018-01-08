G’wan! Saoirse Ronan scoops the Golden Globe for Best Actress

It was a successful night for the Irish at the Golden Globes Film and Television Awards, with Saorise Ronan and Martin McDonagh both celebrating incredible wins.

Saoirse, who was nominated on two previous occasions, took home the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her performance in the critically acclaimed coming-of-age story, Lady Bird.

Written and directed by the tremendously talented Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird also scooped the award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

A round of applause for Saoirse Ronan taking home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in @LadyBirdMovie! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/fXm4pygZ41 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Accepting her award, Saorise made sure to give a shout out to her mother who was watching her daughter from Ireland via FaceTime.

"My mam is on FaceTime over there on someone’s phone right now, so hi," she began as she took to the stage. "I have no time at all to say thank you, but I just want to say how inspirational it’s been to be here in this room tonight. I’m here with my best friend Eileen,” she said in an emotional speech.

"All of the women who I love so much in my own life who support me every single day – my mother, who’s on FaceTime. Margot, all of my friends and family and actually everyone in this room."

And the Best Motion Picture – Drama winner is… @3Billboards! Congratulations to the entire cast! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/5CIJ3vavNw — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Irish talent continued to dominate the stage with Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, proving to be the biggest winner of the night.

Born to Irish parents in London, the writer/ director is no stranger to the red carpet, having previously won awards for his work on dark comedy In Bruges and live action short Six Shooter.

Nominated in six categories, Three Billboards won four titles including Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Supporting Actor (Sam Rockwell), Best Screenplay – Motion Picture, and Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama (Frances McDormand).

Here's the full list of last night's winners:

Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actress in a TV Series – Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Sterling K Brown, This is Us

Best TV Series – Drama

The Handmaid's Tale

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

This is Me, The Greatest Showman

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Best Animated Feature Film

Coco

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Foreign Language Film

In the Fade

Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Cecil B DeMille Award

Oprah Winfrey

Best Director – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best TV Limited-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best Film – Musical or Comedy

Lady Bird

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

