Gutted! Sandi Toksvig reveals she’s leaving The Great British Bake Off

Sandi Toksvig has announced she is leaving The Great British Bake Off and we’re absolutely gutted. She explained that she is leaving the show to focus on other projects.

She revealed, “When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family.

“Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work. As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all consuming show. Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life, “ Sandi gushed.

She continued, “These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television. Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel.”

“The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well,” she concluded.

Sandi was part of the Bake Off family for three years.

If anyone needs us we’ll be crying into a slice of chocolate cake for the foreseeable future.