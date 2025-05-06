Samie Elishi speaks out for the first time about Sam Thompson romance

Samie Elishi has addressed her new romance with Sam Thompson for the first time!

Last week, MailOnline published photos showcasing former Love Island bombshell Samie and I’m A Celebrity winner Sam sharing a kiss and putting their arms around each other, while attending Olivia Attwood’s birthday party.

The snaps came amid speculation that Sam and Samie had gone on a date together, almost five months after Sam’s shock split from former Strictly contestant Zara McDermott.

Now, amid her blossoming romance, Samie has taken the opportunity to speak out about her dates with Sam for the first time.

During the most recent episode of the We Talk To The Dead podcast, the 25-year-old spoke to medium Chloe Smith, who explained that Samie had drawn a card that hinted that she is currently “falling in love and being swept off [her] feet.”

“You need to make sure not to let anybody else get involved,” Chloe warned, before asking Samie if she has ever believed her “gut feeling” when it comes to romance.

“I’ve had, like, a couple of relationships, where I’ve known it was never ‘it,'” Samie recalled.

Chloe then asked Samie if she thinks the person she is currently dating could be “the one,” to which the reality star shyly responded: “There’s been no bad stuff, so, yeah. I suppose it is all positive right now. It’s early days.”

Last week, fans of Made In Chelsea alum Sam were surprised when he confirmed that he had recently gone on his first date since his breakup with Zara. The former couple split in December, after being together for five years.

Speaking on his Staying Relevant podcast with Pete Wicks, the 32-year-old admitted that he felt “absolutely terrified” about the date, as he explained: “She walks in, I gave her a kiss on the cheek. I had a glass of wine waiting for her. I told her she looked lovely. I went, 'Here's to a great date'. She sat down and we were off.”