Samie Elishi speaks out after Tom Clare confirmed their split

Samie Elishi has broken her silence on her split from Tom Clare.

The Love Island star has spoken out about her and Tom’s relationship coming to an end after Tom announced the pair went their separate ways yesterday.

The pair came in third place in the winter series of the show and just a month later have confirmed they are no longer a couple.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samie shared an image of a blank screen to her 637K followers with a message about their split.

Elishi explained, “Really didn't want to have to write an Instagram story on this but the comments and messages I have been getting since Tom posted his story yesterday is just not fair”.

“I will be speaking about everything soon but at the moment the time isn't right (which I will also explain)”.

The former reality TV star concluded the post by adding, “Thank you for the kind messages, they don't go unnoticed”.

Samie’s statement comes a day after Tom confirmed to his 477K Instagram followers that the couple were no longer an item, which he was ‘gutted’ by.

The footballer explained, “Didn’t think I’d be writing this but me & Samie have gone our separate ways”.

“We are still on good terms & I have nothing but love & respect for her. I’m gutted it’s come to an end but I truly wish Samie the best”.

Many fans of the former Love Island couple had recently been speculating they had split up due to the distance in their relationship. Samie is based in London, while Tom is living in Macclesfield.

Credit: Instagram

The news of their break up comes after a recent interview the couple did for Chloe Burrows’ YouTube channel where Elishi admitted she went into the villa for exposure rather than love.

After Chloe asked the two was it ‘love or exposure’ that made them apply for Love Island, Samie admitted, “I’m going to be honest, mine was the second one. I didn’t expect to meet anyone”.

Clare then revealed, “I think mine was I really wanted to meet someone, but in the first two weeks I was like, ‘I’m stuffed here, there’s no one for me’”.