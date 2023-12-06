Sam Thompson’s mum gets candid about his I’m A Celeb journey

Sam Thompson’s mum has been opening up about his experience on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The former Made In Chelsea star is currently taking part in this year’s lineup of the hit ITV show.

Throughout his time in the Australian jungle, Sam has remained authentically himself and has been candid about his ADHD diagnosis.

Now, one of Sam’s nearest and dearest has detailed how ‘nerve-wracking’ it is to watch him.

In an interview with The Mirror, Sam’s mother Karen confirmed that she has been proudly tuning in.

“It’s been very surreal watching Sam on I’m a Celebrity. It’s a dream come true for him. [But] I will secretly be happy and relieved when he’s safely back home in one piece!” she exclaimed.

Karen further detailed some of the difficulties that Sam has faced on the show. Not only has the 31-year-old had to tackle terrifying Bushtucker Trials, but he has also been recently accused by co-star Nigel Farage of doing “f**k all” with his camp chores. Sam later privately expressed that he is “really forgetful” due to his ADHD.

“Seeing your child so exposed is quite nerve-wracking for any mum, so I have had some difficult moments watching. Yet I’m incredibly proud of his achievements and of the way he hasn’t let his ADHD dull his ambitions – perhaps it drives him even more,” she gushed.

Describing her son as the ‘Duracell Bunny’, Karen went on to note: “Long after we’re all exhausted, he does eventually wear himself out and has to stop and recharge!”

“The diagnosis has been very beneficial for him. His brain works in a slightly different way and he’s incredibly imaginative and creative,” she added.

With Sam currently being the bookies’ favourite to win the series, Karen concluded by explaining how it would mean the “absolute world” to him.

“It would be all his Christmases rolled into one. To be honest I can’t even imagine how excited he would be – we’d probably never hear the end of it,” she joked.