Sam Thompson thanks loved ones after completing Soccer Aid challenge

Sam Thompson has spoken out for the first time since completing his gruelling challenge for Soccer Aid and UNICEF.

Over the past five days, the former Made In Chelsea star has travelled 260 miles on foot in aid of the charity football match, which is due to kick off on June 15.

Despite suffering a painful calf injury on the first day, Sam crossed the finish line at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester earlier today (June 6), and has since raised over £1.5 million for UNICEF.

Now, in his first interview since completing his epic task, Sam has admitted that he was concerned that he wouldn’t make it to the end.

Speaking to MailOnline, the 32-year-old recalled the moment when he was told that his injuries were too severe.

“That first day was one of the hardest, because I had mentally sort of got myself to the place where I was like, ‘This is it, now you're getting ready to get cracking with this.’ And just two kilometers away from the finish line of the first marathon on day one, my calf popped,” Sam reflected.

“I was crying into the physio, whose a lovely guy, into his arms pretty much being like, ‘I'm not going to be able to do this,'’ and he went, ‘I don't know what to tell you, this isn't going to go away. You're not going to be able to put any weight on it,’” he explained.

Sam was joined at the finish line by his sister Louise Thompson, her fiancé Ryan Libbey, and their three-year-old son, Leo. Throughout his journey, he also received surprise support from the likes of Pete Wicks, Tony Bellew and Joel Dommett.

Describing the moment that he crossed the finish line as “a blur,” the former I’m A Celebrity winner praised his loved ones for their support.

“I hope that what people can take away from this – if they take anything away other than UNICEF, being the most important thing by a mile – but if they can take anything away from it, it's the power of friendship. I know that sounds a little bit intense, but it is,” Sam gushed, adding: “I am incredibly lucky to have the circle of friends and family I have around me.”

Regarding his appearance at Soccer Aid next weekend, Sam concluded: “I don't think I'm gonna be able to play, but I'm still going to be a part of it. I'm going to training, and I am just gonna be buzzing around, annoying people like I do when I go there.”