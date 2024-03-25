Sam Thompson supports Zara McDermott as she reveals secret project

Zara McDermott has finally announced the secret project she’s been working on for the past two years.

The former Love Island star was teasing the upcoming work gig earlier this year and now that she’s revealed what it is, she’s been flooded with supportive messages from fans and famous faces alike, including from her boyfriend Sam Thompson.

Admitting that she’s ‘incredibly emotional’ now that her project has been announced, Zara explained that it’s been a ‘dream of hers for many years’.

The 27-year-old shared the news to her 2M Instagram followers, revealing that she’s created her own brand, Rise, that is set to launch in F&F Clothing later this week.

Zara posted a short black and white video that has ‘Coming soon’ written to the forefront of the footage with clips of her smiling and posing in a jumpsuit.

In the caption of the post, the documentary host wrote, “I am feeling incredibly emotional right now. A project I’ve been working on since 2022, something I founded myself, is about to launch”.

“I’m nervous, but also I feel so incredibly passionate, inspired and excited”.

“For many years this has been an ultimate dream of mine for many years, and it’s about to come true. RISE by me, Zara McDermott”.

McDermott added, “My own brand coming this week… and it’s launching into @fandfclothing !!!!!! I cannot wait to share this with you, I literally have butterflies!!!!!! AHHHH!”.

Many famous faces and loved ones flooded the comments with supportive and congratulatory messages.

Zara’s boyfriend, Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson, penned a heartfelt note to his other half now that the news of Rise is out.

He said, “I’m so so proud of you goose. The effort you’ve put into this and the actual clothes are unbelievable!! This is gonna FLY!!”.

Former The Only Way is Essex star Kate Ferdinand also commented to say, “Congratulations darling”.

“Ahhhhhh so exciting!!!!!!!”, added former Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach.

Zara has previously opened up about working on ‘one of the biggest projects of her whole career’ earlier this year.

At the time she admitted, “It’s one of the biggest projects I’m ever going to do, it’s going so well and I just can’t wait to share what it is with you guys”.

“This has taken years because I’ve been developing alongside an INCREDIBLE team. I wanted to do this in the right way, with the right partners and make sure everything is PERFECT”.