Sam Thompson reveals if he will be playing in Soccer Aid amid injury

Sam Thompson has revealed if he has recovered enough to take to the Soccer Aid pitch this weekend.

On Sunday (June 15), a group of sporting legends and celebrities will be teaming up at Manchester’s Old Trafford to take part in charity football match Soccer Aid, in aid of UNICEF.

Former Made In Chelsea star Sam was initially announced as part of the England squad, but doubts about his participation began to grow when he sustained several injuries – including a torn calf – last week, while completing his 260-mile challenge for the cause.

Now, just a few days ahead of the Soccer Aid kickoff, Sam has finally confirmed if he has been given the all-clear to take part as a player.

Speaking to ITV’s This Morning earlier today from the Soccer Aid training camp, the 32-year-old was asked if he has “recovered” from his injuries.

“I'm still very sore, still got the torn calf, however I am here at Soccer Aid HQ and it does not get better than this. We've still got the management team of England, we've got Vicky McClure, Tyson Fury, who's stepping into some new shoes and Harry Redknapp,” he explained.

“But also because I'm not going to be able to run around, you've also got me, part of the management team. Come on baby!” Sam exclaimed.

Host Dermot O’Leary then went on to clarify that Sam will not be participating as a footballer because he is “literally falling apart”.

“Yeah. I came here with high hopes and went to see Gary the physio, and I can kick a ball from a standing start, but when it comes to the general chaos of playing competitive sport, there's just no way. I can't really run properly, so yeah,” Sam revealed.

The former I’m A Celebrity winner teased further: “They were very kind and said, ‘We still want you to be a part’, so I get to go on the dark side with Tyson Fury.”

Soccer Aid begins on ITV this Sunday (June 15) at 6pm.