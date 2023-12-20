Sam Thompson ‘overwhelmed’ as he reflects on time in I’m a Celeb

Sam Thompson has been reflecting on his time in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

The former Made in Chelsea star was crowned king of the jungle just over a week ago after he made it to the final three with Tony Bellew and Nigel Farage.

As he looks back at his time on the show, Sam has admitted he feels ‘overwhelmed and grateful’ for his journey.

Sam shared a moving video showing snippets of his time on I’m a Celeb to his 2.4M Instagram followers.

The footage unveils snippets of Sam first entering the jungle, taking part in trials and leaping into the arms of his campmates before he’s revealed as winner of the series.

The 31-year-old captioned the sweet video, “Well….It’s been a week since I got back to the UK, and honestly my feet haven’t touched the ground… because I have literally been walking on air”.

“I have never been so overwhelmed and grateful, and I thought id share this video of the journey”.

Sam went on to say, “I will look back on this video forever to remind myself of the fact that I did the coolest thing in the world and how lucky I am”.

“Bring on Christmas, and already so excited for the new year!! Thank you @tedlowney for this”.

Many of Sam’s fans headed to the comments to congratulate his again and share how well-deserved they thought his win was.

One fan wrote, “Well done Sam..u deserved to win..u are a wonderful human being”.

“You were just brilliant! Honestly best winner yet by far”, penned a second fan.

Another commented, “Wow! What a journey!! You were incredible and definitely deserved the win. Have a wonderful Christmas”.

Sam also reposted the video to his Instagram Stories and wrote, “A video that I’ll always look back on to remind myself of the best 3 weeks of my life”.