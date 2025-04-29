Sam Thompson gives update on his love life after Zara McDermott split

Sam Thompson has revealed that he has started dating again after his sudden breakup.

In December of last year, the Made In Chelsea alum’s relationship with former Love Island bombshell Zara McDermott came to an end. The pair had been in a relationship since 2019.

In recent months, it has since been speculated that Zara has moved on with One Direction hitmaker Louis Tomlinson.

Now, Sam has taken the opportunity to share an update on his newly-single love life.

In the latest episode of his podcast Staying Relevant with Pete Wicks, the 32-year-old confirmed that he recently went on his first date since his breakup with Zara.

"I went on the first date that I've had since I've been single recently and I was so nervous that I messaged Pete and it was the sweetest thing ever, but Pete basically sent me a list of what I had to do,” Sam began.

“I was absolutely terrified, but you know what? There's so many things that Pete gave me in that little snippet of advice. That's what Pete's so good at. He literally gave me a play by play,” he praised.

“She walks in, I gave her a kiss on the cheek. I had a glass of wine waiting for her. I told her she looked lovely. I went, 'Here's to a great date'. She sat down and we were off,” the I’m A Celebrity winner recalled.

Pete then addressed the “glow-up” that Sam has been working on since the end of his relationship with Zara.

“Oh, God, I think I've done everything I can do. I've done whatever it is that I can do, because I'm aware that I looked like f***ing s**t. No, no, I am aware of that. I've looked at photos, I've looked at videos, I've been like, ‘My God, you're a piece of s***,’” Sam confessed.

"It was a pretty tough time back then. I was thinking, 'God, you really let yourself go.' Now I've got myself to a place where I feel like I'm happy and I'm comfortable in my own skin again,” he added.