Sam Faiers reveals stepfather’s admission to rehab for alcoholism

Samantha Faiers has revealed that her stepfather is currently under a rehab programme for alcoholism.

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex has confirmed that her stepdad Dave has been taken to rehab for the first time in his life, in a bid to get sober.

Sam chose to take to social media last night to share the heartfelt update on her stepdad’s health. On her Instagram page, the 33-year-old unveiled a sweet selfie with Dave, as well as an insight into how she spent a visiting day with him.

“As a family, we are so proud of you, Dad. Recently, you have faced a couple of difficult episodes due to your alcoholism,” Sam began in her caption.

“This is your first time in rehab, and we want you to know how much we love you and that we are here to support you through this journey. On my visit Dad wanted a curry & a head shave,” she teased further.

“Dad and I made a short video because he said he wants to share his journey and hopefully help others who are going through the same thing one day,” she concluded, as her post went on to feature a video message from Dave.

“Two weeks of sobriety, going into my first 12 steps of having a clean life. It’s going to be a very hard battle but I’m quite determined to do it. We’ve had a good day today because Samantha has come down to see me. Love you all,” Dave stated to the camera.

Following Sam’s candid update, many of her 2.5M followers have been taking to her comments section to express their own well-wishes to Dave.

“You look so proud of him – what a beautiful relationship,” one fan praised.

“Takes a bigger man to face his battles and admit there's a problem! Well done,” another replied.

“Well done to your dad for taking the first steps to sobriety,” a third fan added.