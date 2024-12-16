Sam Faiers admits if she plans to marry partner Paul in the near future

Samantha Faiers has revealed if she would like to marry her long-term partner in the near future!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex has been in a relationship with Paul Knightley for the past 10 years. The couple have also gone on to welcome three little ones together – Paul (8), Rosie (7), and Edward (2).

Now, as another year draws to a close, Sam has been reflecting on her romance with Paul, and has revealed if the pair ever plan on tying the knot.

In an interview with OK!, the 33-year-old was quizzed about whether or not she would like to get married in the near future.

“I honestly don’t have any plans to get married and I’m not engaged yet,” Sam confirmed.

“We’re very much in love, probably more so than ever, and with everything we’re juggling, we’ve got the balance right. Don’t get me wrong, nothing’s ever perfect and trying to get out the door in the morning is carnage, but we love the roller-coaster,” the reality star gushed.

“There’s so much meaning to life when you’ve got a family and life is chaotic, and I look ahead and realise that one day we won’t have that around. So we’ll definitely get married one day and the kids will be there to see it,” Sam went on to add.

The mum-of-three was also asked if she would like to expand her family and welcome a fourth child.

“I’ve got my hands full but my answer is always ‘never say never’. I’m a maternal person, I love being pregnant and I love babies,” Sam detailed.

“I’m not going to have another one right now, but I’d maybe consider it in a few years when Edward’s in school. The toughest thing I’ve ever done was going from two to three, but then Paul and I still sometimes look at each other as if to say, ‘It’s all worth it,’” she concluded.