Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends will be adapted for TV

Did anyone else binge-watch Normal People and is now dealing with a Connell shaped hole in their heart?

Glad we’re not the only ones…

We couldn’t help but power through the compelling series. It was just too perfect and we’re already considering watching it for a second time.

Fans of Sally Rooney will be well aware that Normal People isn’t her only novel. Her debut Conversations With Friends was released in 2017 and it is set to be made into a TV series.

If you loved Normal People then you're bound to adore Conversations With Friends,which follows the complicated story of Frances and Bobbi.

Twenty-one year old student Frances is a student in Dublin, just like Connell and Marianne. The aspiring writer performs spoken word with her best friend Bobbi, who used to be her girlfriend. When the pair are interviewed and then befriended by well-known journalist, Melissa who is married to Nick, an actor, they enter a world of beautiful houses, raucous dinner parties and holidays in Provence, beginning a complex menage-a-quatre.

But when Frances and Nick get unexpectedly closer, the sharply witty and emotion-averse Frances is forced to honestly confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

BBC Three will work on the TV adaptation of Conversations With Friends, so it’s safe to say it’ll be just as wonderful as Normal People. Lenny Abrahamson will also direct the series.

Speaking about the upcoming series, Ed Guiney told The Hollywood Reporter, “Obviously [it] is a cousin of Normal People in a way, but it's also quite different. We're actively developing that… and that's very exciting and a lovely thing to be working on during the lockdown.”

A release date has yet to be announced.