Safiyya Vorajee details cause of Ashley Cain split after daughter’s death

Safiyya Vorajee has opened up about the cause of her split from Ashley Cain.

In April 2021, former Ex on the Beach star Ashley and his partner Safiyya tragically lost their baby daughter Azaylia, when she was just eight months old. Azaylia sadly passed away after a six month battle with a rare form of leukemia.

Just under a year later, in March 2022, Ashley and Safiyya announced that they were no longer in a relationship.

Now, as she continues to grieve for her little girl, Safiyya has revealed one significant cause that led to her breakup with Ashley.

Speaking on Paul C. Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast, the 36-year-old noted that Ashley struggled with alcohol after Azaylia’s passing.

“I was like, ‘Lets ride through this together’, and he had his own protective armour around him and the feelings and pain he was in, he couldn't navigate it,” she recalled.

“I kind of waited for him but he ended up drinking quite a lot and going down that road. I'm not someone who really drinks and I needed him, but he needed to be by himself,” Safiyya admitted.

“There is no right and wrong with grief,” the reality star continued.

Safiyya later went on to confess that she initially gave Ashley 90 days to change his habits with alcohol, when they first started dating in 2017.

“I said, ‘Show me the man I want.’ I gave him the 90 day test. It was just slowing down the pace of going out and partying, so like, go to work, get paid and come home, because he used to party after,” she explained.

“I was like, ‘Show me but if you don't want to, that is fine’, but he passed the test with flying colours,” Safiyya added.

On April 24, Safiyya took to Instagram to share a tribute to her late daughter Azaylia, on the fourth anniversary of her death.

“A day with a sad heart and many tears but also a memory filled with happy moments,” Safiyya penned.

“Today, as all the family came together to pay their respects to my beautiful daughter, my princess. We spoke about Azaylia and how she filled all of our hearts with so much love,” she added at the time.