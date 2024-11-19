Sabrina Carpenter reveals guests set to appear in Netflix Special

Brand new details about A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter have been shared by Netflix.

The popstar is set to star in her very own Netflix Special and the trailer for the highly-anticipated show has been released.

Fans can expect to see some festive cheer, Christmas tunes and plenty of comedy throughout the Special.

It has also been confirmed that the programme will land on the streaming platform on December 7 at 2am GMT.

The special guests set to appear on-stage with the Please Please Please singer have also been revealed by Netflix.

There will be duets with Chappell Roan, Tyla, Shania Twain, and Kali Uchis. There will also be appearances from Nico Hiraga, Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Kyle Mooney, Megan Stalter, Sean Astin, Owen Thiele, and Jillian Bell.

When sharing the trailer online, Netflix UK & Ireland revealed, “the naughty list is short n’ sweet this year. A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter is coming to netflix 7 december at 2am GMT”.

Carpenter's festive remix of her hit song Nonsense plays in the background of the trailer while snippets of Sabrina on stage with some of her special guests flashes on-screen.

The footage also reveals that Sabrina will be performing some ‘holiday classics’ and her own ‘holiday hits’.

The clip ends with Santa singing his own version of Sabrina’s song Espresso.

Many fans took to the comments of the trailer to share their excitement for the upcoming show.

One fan admitted, “All I want for Christmas is the Sabrina Carpenter Netflix special”.

“sabrina claus is here to sleigh”, penned a second commenter, while another fan wrote, “This is so iconic I can’t even”.

Sabrina previously told Netflix, “The holidays have always been so special to me. I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show – infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me”.

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter airs on Netflix on December 7.

Watch the full trailer below: