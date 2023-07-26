S Club stars recall the moments before Paul Cattermole’s death

Members of S Club 7 have been opening up about Paul Cattermole’s unexpected passing.

The 46-year-old was suddenly found dead at his home in April of this year, just a few weeks after the 90s band announced that they would be embarking on a reunion tour.

In the days following Paul’s death, Dorset Police confirmed that the star had died from natural causes. Now, almost four months on from their tragic loss, a few of Paul’s fellow S Club stars have opened up about the moment they knew something was wrong with him.

Credit: S Club

Rachel Stevens, Jo O’Meara, Bradley McIntosh, Jon Lee and Tina Barrett recently spoke to The Sun, with Jon revealing that he called Paul several times, not knowing that his friend had already passed away.

"We’d done a Zoom call with him, all of us, on the Monday. Then our management had messaged him a few times and it hadn’t shown that it’d been read on WhatsApp," the 41-year-old explained. "So it was like, ‘Is he all right?’ But then it was like, ‘Yeah it’s Paul. You know, sometimes he doesn’t answer his phone’."

Jon then went on to explain that "everyone was trying to get hold of [Paul]," but that no one was getting through.

Speaking about the moment she was told of Paul’s passing, Jo recalled it as being "like someone had punched me in the stomach," whilst Tina added: "At first I was just like, ‘This isn’t real . . . it can’t be real. You’ve made a mistake’."

The band’s revelations come on the same day that they have released a new song, titled These Are The Days, in tribute to Paul.

Credit: S Club

Following Paul’s death, the Reach hitmakers also announced that they would be continuing with their plans to perform later this year, with their tour being renamed ‘The Good Times Tour’ in honour of the late star.

The tour will be progressing without S Club member Hannah Spearritt, as she comes to terms with the huge loss of her bandmate and former boyfriend.