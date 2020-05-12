Ryanair passengers must pass temperature checks & wear masks

Ryanair has confirmed plans to resume 40 percent of its flights from July 1. It is understood that there will be approximately 1,000 Ryanair flights per day as lockdown restrictions start to ease across Europe.

However, the airline has stressed that this plan is subject to government travel restrictions in the EU.

In preparation for their return to flying, Ryanair is set to introduce new measures to help protect the health of passengers and staff.

These include:

1. Passengers and crew must keep a face mask/covering on at all times.

2. Passengers have been asked to check their temperature before flying. Temperatures may also be checked before boarding your flight. If passengers don’t pass temperature checks in the airport then they will be asked to return home.

3. Passengers are also being asked not to queue at boarding gates as priority passengers will be boarded first. There should be no dwelling in boarding stairwells or air bridges.

4. All aircrafts will be professionally cleaned and disinfected on a daily basis which is effective for over 24 hours.

5. Aircrafts are also fitted with state of the art air filtration systems which operate to hospital standards.

6. There will be a limited in-flight service onboard flights, consisting of wrapped snacks and drinks and sales will be cashless to limit physical contact.

People flying in July and August will be asked to fill in a form when checking in. They must give accurate information on the duration of their visit and where they will be staying. The information will be passed to EU governments in a bid to “help them to monitor any isolation regulations they require of visitors on intra-EU flights”.

Passengers are also being encouraged to check in online, use Fast Track where possible to limit your queueing time at security, use hand sanitiser or hand wash as you move through the airport, and where possible maintain some distance from other passengers.