Ryan Tubridy reveals adorable letter sent from Toy Show fan

Ryan Tubridy has been receiving a lot of praise following the Late Late Toy Show last week!

The annual Toy Show extravaganza was a huge success this year, with over 1.5 million viewers watching the programme on RTÉ One last Friday night.

This afternoon, Toy Show presenter Ryan Tubridy took to his Instagram stories to showcase an adorable handwritten letter he recently received from a young fan.

“Dear Ryan,” the letter began. “My name is Jay and I am writing this letter to say well done doing such good work on the Toy Show.”

“I loved it,” Jay wrote. “The Toy Show makes me so happy. I stayed awake for all the Toy Show this year.”

“The part with you singing was my favourite and when you were in the aeroplane it made me laugh,” Jay continued, referring to the hilarious toy plane ride Ryan took with young Mayo pilot Aron on the Toy Show.

“Maybe one year I might be on the Toy Show,” Jay added towards the end of his letter, before concluding, “Love Jay from Wexford.”

Credit: Ryan Tubridy Instagram

Taking to his Instagram stories, it was clear that 49-year-old host Ryan was incredibly touched by Jay’s heartfelt words.

“One of the many, thoughtful and kind letters I received this week from the next generation,” Ryan penned underneath his photo of Jay’s letter, followed by a green heart emoji.

The Toy Show was also a huge success for charities, with funds being raised on the night to help children in need around the country. So far, over €3.8 million has been donated to the Toy Show Appeal.

Speaking after the show last week, Ryan was bowled over by the public’s response. “Friday night was a joy to be part of and that is exactly what I was, I was part of a big Toy Show family gathering,” he gushed.

"People of all ages got something from this bizarre, beautiful show so I really want to say thank you to everyone for putting it together, for being part of it and for watching it. Happy Christmas to one and all,” he wished.