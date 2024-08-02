Ryan Libbey shares insight into plans for new ‘personal project’

Ryan Libbey has opened up about a new personal project he hopes to work on.

The former Made in Chelsea star has revealed he wants to write his very own children’s book.

Ryan is a dad to Leo, whom he welcomed into the world in November 2021 with his partner Louise Thompson.

Credit: Ryan Libbey Instagram

While opening up about his relationship with his son, Ryan confessed that he’d like to write a book that ‘encourages communication’ within families.

Sharing details about the book project, the 33-year-old unveiled an adorable photo to his 248K Instagram followers of him reading a book to his toddler.

He captioned the post, “As a family we have decided to be as open and honest with our experiences with the hope of normalising and connecting through shared or similar struggle. And if I’m being truthful, both myself and Louise feel so encouraged by the response we’re getting by taking this leap”.

Credit: Ryan Libbey Instagram

“We have a few exciting things coming up which will support this and enable us to connect with even more people. We can share more on this very very soon but in the meantime I have a few questions that I’d like to ask you that relates to a potential personal project of my own…”.

Libbey then admitted, “I would love to create a children’s book that pulls elements of my own experiences of a father-son relationship, supported by my own version of storytelling and style of illustration”.

Credit: Ryan Libbey Instagram

“My hope is to create a book that gives fathers a voice and encourages communication with a sense of vulnerability, helping to foster deeper connections within family units”.

“Reading stories to my son is something that I really cherish and look forward to in the evenings. I have my favourites and Leo has his, but I would love to know what are your favourite children’s books and why?”

Ryan closed off by asking, “How important is story time for you and your children and do you think there’s room on the shelves for a book from me?”.