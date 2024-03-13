Ryan Gosling admits daughters gave him tips for Oscars performance

Ryan Gosling has been opening up about his Oscars performance.

The talented actor took to the stage last weekend to perform I’m Just Ken from the hit 2023 movie Barbie.

While sharing an insight into preparing to sing the catchy tune live, Ryan revealed his partner Eva Mendes and their daughters, nine-year-old Esmeralda and seven-year-old Amada, gave him some tips before the big night.

While speaking to People about the Oscars, Ryan reflected back on the performance and admitted, “It was great”.

Gosling then revealed that his other half and their daughters watched the rehearsal ahead of the big night and shared some notes with him.

“It was so fun because they came to the dress rehearsal the day before and so they were in the front row”.

He added, “They gave me some tips and some notes, all great notes. They are such a huge part of this for me”.

The 43-year-old then explained that it was his daughters that first inspired him to take on the role of Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film.

“It was my girl's interest in Barbie and disinterest in Ken that got me into this in the first place. It was beautiful to have them there at the end”.

On Sunday night, Ryan performed I’m Just Ken with the help of Mark Ronson, Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen.

With a whole host of Ken’s dancing on stage with him, including his Barbie co-stars Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa and Scott Evans, the song went down a storm with the celebrity audience.

While I’m Just Ken was nominated for Best Original Song, it was Billie Eilish’s hit from Barbie, What Was I Made For?, That took home the crown.