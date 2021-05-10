Ryan Dorsey pens emotional tribute for Naya Rivera on Mother’s Day

As families across America celebrated Mother’s Day yesterday, Ryan Dorsey remembered his late ex-wife, Glee’s Naya Rivera, who sadly passed away last summer, leaving him a single dad to their five-year-old son Josey.

Taking to social media on Sunday, May 9, Ryan shared a rare throwback photo of Naya and their son Josey, smiling at the camera and enjoying some quality family time together.

“We can’t say the word happy but we’ll say thank you for being a mother & giving me this sweet amazing boy,” Dorsey wrote in the heartfelt caption.

Former Glee stars flocked to the comment section, reacting to this emotional tribute. Heather Morris, who played Britney S. Pearse, the soul mate to Naya’s character on Glee, sweetly wrote, “This broke me,” followed by a stream of heart emojis, adding, “I love you.”

Meanwhile, Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Tina on the musical comedy series, commented a line of red heart emojis.

33-year-old Naya tragically drowned this last July, while swimming with her then four-year-old son, Josey, in Lake Piru, California. It’s believed that Naya was able to save her son from drowning by boosting him back onto the boat, but was sadly unable to save herself.

Four months later, it was reported that Ryan is suing Ventura County, California, the county's Parks and Recreation Management, and the United Water Conservation District on behalf of their son Josey, for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

According to the lawsuit, Naya’s death was preventable, as the boat she and her son rented from Lake Piru did not have the proper features and equipment necessary to comply with U.S. Coast Guard safety standards.