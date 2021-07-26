Ryan Dorsey pens emotional letter to Naya Rivera about their son

It’s been one year since Glee star Naya Rivera was laid to rest after she tragically drowned in Lake Piru, California.

The 33-year-old mum was out swimming with her four-year-old son Josey when the two ran into difficulty. It’s believed that Naya was able to save her son from drowning by boosting him back onto the boat, but was sadly unable to save herself.

Now, one year later, Naya’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey has shared a heartfelt tribute to Naya, updating her on how their little boy has been getting on.

“Today…A year ago we laid you to rest. I still can’t believe it,” Ryan emotionally wrote alongside a sweet snap of Josey, beaming at the camera, giving a thumbs up. “The year has flown by, so fast that it doesn’t seem like it’s been a year at all. Our boy has grown so much,” the 38-year-old dad added.

“He’s such an explorer, so inquisitive. He’s sweet, so funny, and his laugh always lights up the room. He’s an intuitive soul to say the least. To know him is to love him, everyone that meets him is always smiling.”

Trying to reassure Naya, Ryan writes, “He’s doing ok. He’s such a resilient, strong kid. He misses you but knows he’ll see you again, and the invisible string is something that’s helped us out during this ever-evolving transition of your time with us on earth that was unfairly, & for reasons we’ll never understand, cut short…too soon…”

Thinking back to this time last year, when Naya and Josey went missing, the search that ensued, finding Josey alone on their boat and then later recovering Naya’s body, Ryan explains, “July will probably always be a strange and difficult month in the years that are hopefully plentiful in the future…”

Still hard to see photos, still haven’t been able to read or watch anything…as the years go by strength will be on my side as I will share the memories with what is the brightest star of your legacy left on this earth, our beautiful son, Josey.”

“The thumbs up…only a seemed right. I remember the first time he did it back to you. At jujitsu, you gave him a thumbs up and he returned the gesture…it was so sweet.”

“Fly high, Rest In Peace, knowing he’s doing [thumbs up emoji] ok…he’s being raised right, and he’s got a lot of family and people around him that love him, and you.”

Ryan also went on to address his followers who might have experienced a similar loss this past year, as he said, “there’s not really any words that make it better…we know some days are better than others…but know our hearts and energy are with you.”

“We keep going, because that’s all we can do while being as strong as we can be,” he concluded.