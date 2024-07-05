Run4Autism returns Sunday 28th July led by Rory O’Connor of Rory’s Stories!

Get ready for an unforgettable day as the ‘AsIAm 5K Run4Autism’, returns to Corkagh Park, Clondalkin, on Sunday, 28th July! This year marks the 6th anniversary of the run, and it promises to be the best one yet, filled with excitement, entertainment, and community spirit. Charity Ambassador, Rory O'Connor best known as ‘Rory's Stories’, will lead out the run as he prepares to take on the Dublin City Marathon in aid of AsIAm in October. As the father of an Autistic child, Rory took on the challenge to raise more awareness and foster a supportive community for parents.

The 5k route at Corkagh Park, known as Georgia’s Way, is named after community member Georgia Callan who sadly passed away in 2018. The 5k route at Corkagh Park, is dedicated to her memory. Whether your part of the autistic community or just want to show your support, the run welcomes everyone to participate in this inclusive event. No need to be a seasoned runner – walkers, strollers, and runners of all abilities are encouraged to take on the 5k route.

Registration open’s at 11:00 with the run kicking-off at 12pm, the day starts with the 5K run, followed by fun for all ages including face painting, Lego tent, mini-zoo, magician, The Big Dig, music, and of course, ice-cream. Funds raised will directly support AsIAm’s family and adult support programs.

Adam Harris, CEO of AsIAm, says: “This year’s event is special as we celebrate our 10th anniversary. Our goal is to raise €40,000 to expand our support programs for the autistic community. We need your help to continue our work in giving autistic people equal opportunities. Run4Autism is a highlight of our year, and I encourage everyone to sign up and join in the fun!”

Ciara Jones, a proud mum taking part in the day says: “The AsIAm 5K Run4Autism is a magical day for families like mine. It brings together families from all over Ireland to celebrate our community’s diversity. We look forward to this inclusive event every year and encourage other parents to join us for a day of joy and connection.”

Participants will receive branded merchandise (medal, jersey, stringed bag) and refreshments. We encourage everyone to fundraise as part of their participation. Registration fees start at €12.50 for children under 14. Register now at https://asiam.ie/events/run4autism

This year's event is supported by Gas Networks Ireland, Mr Price and Inner Voice Inner Journey.