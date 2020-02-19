The trailer for Phoebe Waller Bridge’s new series Run is here

We’ve been in mourning since Fleabag came to an end last year. The award-winning show created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge will forever hold a special place in our hearts. The writer/actor never fails to create phenomenal content, whether it’s a thrilling series or hilarious movie, and her latest project is no different.

Run starring Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson is bound to become the most talked about show of 2020. The HBO/Sky Comedy series is created by Vicky Jones and produced by Waller-Bridge so we're in for a treat.

Viewers were given a first look when the trailer dropped earlier this week.

The series follows Ruby and Billy, college sweethearts who made quite the serious pact 17 years ago.

The pair promised one another that if either one of them texted the word "RUN" and the other replied with the same, they would drop everything and meet in Grand Central Station and travel across America together.

The series has been described as a “badass romantic comedy thriller” and we certainly cannot wait to tune in.

Run airs on April 15 on Sky Comedy.

Check out the full trailer below: