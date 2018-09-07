Rumours confirmed: New House of Cards trailer has a HUGE reveal

The new House of Cards trailer is here, and we are woke.

Kevin Spacey has been under fire for allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour. Last year, Anthony Rapp bravely came forward and accused the Oscar-winning actor of making sexual advances towards him when he was just 14-years-old.

As a result of the revealed incident, Netflix reportedly said they were planning on dropping Kevin from the following season of House of Cards.

I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out 1/3 — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) October 30, 2017

And now, the political drama’s recent trailer has officially killed off his character of Frank Underwood, verifying the series’ previous statement.

The chilling, short clip opens with Blaire Underwood in all-black at a graveyard.

“I’ll tell you this though, Francis. When they bury me it won’t be in my backyard.

“And when they pay their respects, they’ll have to wait in line,” the powerful woman says, looking straight into the camera lens.

You should have known. pic.twitter.com/UFGplyDSY1 — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) September 5, 2018

The camera then pans out to reveal her husband’s grave beside that of his father’s.

Captioned “You should have known”, the haunting video officially puts an end to Kevin's starring role.

We cannot wait to see Claire take over the Oval Office. Her strong portrayal of the female lead is empowering as she shows that she doesn’t need a male co-star to slay it on set.

The show’s final season will debut on November 2nd, and we can’t wait to see it!