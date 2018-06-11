Rumour has it: Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams have married

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have reportedly wed over the weekend.

In a private ceremony, the couple got hitched in Scotland, according to Hello! Magazine.

The pair exchanged vows in front of family and friends, on Spencer's Glen Affric estate.

The Best Man was the groom's brother James.

Spencer wore a three-piece midnight blue suit from Tony Lutwyche.

The magazine went on to report that the bride looked incredible in a Paul Costello off-white, silk, V-neck wedding dress.

According to reports, guests included the Duchess of Cambridge's brother, James Middleton.

James was tasked with giving one of three readings during the wedding.

The rest of the wedding party indulged in the best of local Scottish produce, after the ceremony.

Their cake was a three-tier sponge featuring buttercream frosting with yummy fresh fruit, which was also sourced from a baker in the area.

The model and reality star tied the knot, three months before their first child together is due.

Spencer got down on one knee six months ago at the Lyceum Theatre, after the London's West End production of The Lion King.

We are delighted for the happy couple!