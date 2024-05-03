Rumer Willis shares insight into dad Bruce’s health in new update

Rumer Willis has shared a health update on her dad Bruce Willis.

The Die Hard star retired from acting in 2022 when he was diagnosed with aphasia. Then, in February of last year, Bruce’s family revealed that the disease had progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

Bruce’s eldest daughter, Rumer, whom he shares with his ex-wife Demi Moore, has opened up about her dad’s health now.

During an interview with Fox News Digital at the premiere of her new film, My Divorce Party, Rumer explained, “He’s great. Yeah, yeah, doing OK. Thank you so much for asking

“I think, for me, through this experience, what’s been so incredible is my dad is so beloved, and that’s been so evident in the transparency with which we’ve been sharing”.

The 35-year-old went on to say, “And I think if there’s any way sharing our experience brings hope – whatever comes forward as a family – that can have an effect and bring any sort of hope, comfort to someone else experiencing that, then to me, that’s… everything”.

Rumer also revealed tips for when she is on set that she picked up from Bruce and Demi.

“I feel like what I learned from them was just by watching. I feel like being on set, one of the biggest things I would say, just by proxy, you treat everyone with the same amount of respect, whether you’re in front of the camera, behind the camera, from the littlest job. Like, it doesn’t matter”.

The Sorority Row actress added, “Everyone is there, and their participation and effort and energy they’re putting in is just as important as what you’re doing”.

Rumer, who welcomed her first child, named Louetta, into the world in April of last year, also revealed how her parents are finding life as grandparents to her daughter.

She revealed, “[They’re] so sweet. They’re the cutest. Everyone in my family is literally obsessed with her”.

As well as sharing Rumer with Demi Moore, Bruce welcomed 32-year-old Scout and 30-year-old Tallulah with his former partner.

Bruce went on to tie the knot with Emma Heming in 2009 and the couple share 12-year-old Mabel and nine-year-old Evelyn together.