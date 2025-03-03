Rumer Willis posts sweet tribute to mother Demi Moore amid Oscar loss

Rumer Willis has been celebrating her mother!

The actress is the eldest daughter of two Hollywood legends, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis. The former couple – who ended their 13 years of marriage in 2000 – also continue to co-parent their other two daughters, Scout (33) and Tallulah (31).

Last night was a celebratory night for the Moore and Willis families, as Demi Moore was nominated at the Academy Awards for her leading role in The Substance.

Although Demi ultimately lost out on winning her first Oscar to Anora actress Mikey Madison, Rumer has still taken the opportunity to share her pride for her mother.

Last night, the 36-year-old took to social media to express her delight for Demi, who was celebrating her very first Oscar nomination at this year’s ceremony.

On Instagram, Rumer chose to post several stunning photos of her mother from throughout her film career.

At the beginning of her lengthy caption, Rumer described Demi as “my mama. My hero. My forever winner.”

“Watching you today, standing in your power, in your brilliance, in the culmination of decades of hard work, resilience, and undeniable talent—I have never been more proud,” she stated, adding: “Tonight, the world gets to witness what I have always known: you are a force.”

“From the moment I was old enough to understand what you do, I have watched in awe—not just as your daughter, but as a fellow actress—learning from the way you navigate this industry with strength, grace, and an unwavering dedication to your artistry,” Rumer explained.

“No matter what happens tonight, you are already victorious in my eyes. Because your legacy isn’t just in the awards or accolades—it’s in the way you have redefined what’s possible, for yourself and for every woman who dares to dream,” she concluded.

Following her heartwarming tribute, many of Rumer’s followers have since expressed their own pride for Demi, with one commenting: “Your mother is an icon.”

“Beautiful tribute to your amazing Mom! She is always a winner,” another agreed.