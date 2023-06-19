Rumer Willis pays tribute to dad Bruce Willis amid health concerns

Rumer Willis has shared some loving snaps of her father holding her baby girl!

Rumer, who is the daughter of Die Hard star Bruce Willis, welcomed her first child into the world back in April.

The House Bunny actress gave birth to a daughter named Louetta, alongside her partner Derek Richard Thomas.

Now, two months on from Louetta’s birth, Rumer has shared some adorable images of her father holding his grandchild.

Credit: Rumer Willis Instagram

In honour of Father’s Day yesterday, the 34-year-old mum took to Instagram and posted an insight into Bruce’s relationship with his granddaughter.

The first image Rumer shared showcases Bruce gently cradling Louetta, while the second features the 68-year-old action star hugging Rumer as she holds her daughter.

“Fathers to the old and new,” Rumer penned in her caption.

The new mum then went on to express her admiration for her dad. “Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life. His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful,” she gushed.

Credit: Rumer Willis Instagram

Rumer continued by writing: “Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game….”

Many of Rumer’s fans have since taken to her comments section to share their delight for the new images.

“That second picture when she looks at her Grandad that’s the one – totally amazing and doesn’t even know how much the world loves him,” one follower wrote.

“The way she looks at your dad. Beautiful,” another replied.

Credit: Demi Moore Instagram

The heartwarming photos come just a few months after Bruce’s family announced that he has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

In March 2022, his loved ones confirmed that Bruce had retired from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, which affects his speech.

Then, in February of this year, Bruce’s family announced that he had since been given a dementia diagnosis.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead," they stated at the time.