RTÉ reveal the first six couples on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

It won’t be long now until a brand new season of Dancing with the Stars hits our screens again, and we for one couldn’t be more delighted!

With the premiere date just around the corner, taking place this Sunday night at 6:30pm, RTÉ have now revealed that the first six celebrity dancers have been paired up with their professional partners.

Kicking off this year’s very exciting line-up we have newsreader Aengus Mac Grainna who has been matched with professional dancer Emily Barker. Having made it to the final last season, Emily will be hoping this year she can go one step further and take home the glitterball trophy once and for all.

The second couple to be revealed includes Paralympic swimmer Ellen Keane and pro dancer Stephen Vincent who is returning to the show for his second season. There’s no doubt that they’ll be going for gold once they hit the dance floor this January.

Ireland's Rugby Seven's star Jordan Conroy will dance with new pro dancer Salome Chachua in this upcoming season. They’re hoping that Jordan's positive and hardworking attitude combined with Salome's wealth of experience from the Dancing with the Stars in Georgia will lead them to the grand final.

Influencer Missy Keating, who’s also the daughter of Boyzone star Ronan Keating, will be donning her dancing shoes this weekend, alongside new Irish professional dancer Ervinas Merfeldas.

It's been revealed that cyclist Nicolas Roche is paired with Karen Byrne for series five of Dancing with the Stars. The former Olympian and former winner of the series are working hard in studio and are ready to to shimmy their way to the dancefloor with full force.

Finally, the sixth couple to be revealed are Irish presenter Gráinne Seoige and returning pro-dancer John Nolan. Other stars set to appear on this year's series include Northern Irish Love Island star Matthew McNabb, best-selling author Cathy Kelly, Aslan’s lead guitarist Billy McGuinness, famed jockey Nina Carberry, musician Erica Cody and Offaly-born comedian Neil Delamere. Although, we'll have to wait until Thursday to find out who these celebrity contestants are paired up with this year, as RTÉ announce the final six couples.