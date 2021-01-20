RTÉ have shared the salaries of our top 10 Irish presenters

RTÉ have just published a list of their highest earning presenters between the years 2017 and 2019, including their whopping salaries.

While it should come as no surprise that the likes of Ryan Tubridy, Ray D’Arcy and Joe Duffy are all earning upwards of €400K a year during that time, RTÉ have also noted that their highest earning presenters have taken a 15% pay cut in 2020 as part of a range of cost-cutting measures announced last year.

Additionally, it’s worth nothing that these salaries represent less than 1% of RTÉ's total operating costs.

At the top of the leaderboard we have The Late Late Show presenter, Ryan Tubridy, who has earned nearly half a million euro each year from 2017 until 2019, with a 15% reduction in 2020 leaving him earning presumably around €420,750 last year.

The next two names on the list are The Den’s leading man Ray D’Arcy, and the nation’s ‘agony aunt’ Joe Duffy. The late Marian Finucane was the highest earning female presenter, taking fourth place on the list during 2018 and 2019, and earning €358K in 2019.

Next up we have Miriam O’Callaghan who received quite the pay rise in 2018, going from €299K in 2017 to €322.6K the following year.

Interestingly though, former Westlife star Nicky Byrne entered the top 10 list in 2017, taking the bottom place with a salary of €182.4K. However he was bumped from the list in 2018 and 2019, with the lowest earners receiving higher salaries of €192K and €196K during those years.

As far as gender distribution goes, it’s not close to being even, with the list consisting of nine males and just four females. Unsurprisingly, the top three earners were all male for each year.