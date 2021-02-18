RTÉ are searching for families to take part in their newest quiz show

If this pandemic has taught us anything, it’s given us a new found appreciation for day-time television, especially the sheer variety of glorious quiz shows at our beck and call.

If you love an hour with The Chase, or if Tipping Point is more your jam, then we’ve got good news for you — a brand new family quiz show is coming to RTÉ, and they’re looking for participants!

With one player in the studio and the rest of the family at home, this really is the perfect Covid-friendly team game.

You don't need to be a hard-core quizzer either. If everyone in the family knows a little, it might be enough to win a lot, with a top prize of €5,000 up for grabs.

The rules state that teams must consist of two adults and two children. Children must be between the ages of 9 and 16. One adult will be playing in studio, while the rest of the team will play from home via video link.

Of course, in order to make sure the show is following government safety guidelines, teams must contain members of the same household.

So why don’t you get in touch with the production team at Loosehorse, and find out more about taking part in the newest quiz on Irish TV!

To apply, visit loosehorse.submit.com. Good luck to all who enter!