RTÉ announce the full line-up for tomorrow night’s Late Late Show

If you’re looking for a quiet and cosy Friday night in this week, then make sure to tune into The Late Late Show on RTÉ One while you’re at it, as they’ve just announced a lovely little line-up of guests set to appear on tomorrow night’s show.

Kicking off the show we have none other than Mick McCarthy. He was Captain Fantastic at Italia ’90 and was on the touchline for our last World Cup adventure 20 years ago but the former Republic of Ireland captain and manager, Mick joins The Late Late Show tomorrow night in aid of Daffodil Day. Mick will speak about both his parents and the long-lasting imprint they both left on his life.

Viewers will also see Ireland and Leinster pro, Andrew Porter shaving his head live to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society on Daffodil Day. Andrew sadly lost his mother Wendy to cancer when he was just 12-years-old.

Credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

With his very own show on Golf Channel on NBC and hundreds of millions of views online, impressionist and comedian Conor Moore will be on the show this Friday with his hilarious take on an array of famous Irish characters.

Feast your eyes, as Ireland’s favourite master of magic and mentalist Keith Barry will dazzle and amaze The Late Late Show audience this Friday night with some illusions and hypnotic experiences.

Ballinteer native, Andrew Fitzsimons, is back hot on the heels of tending to the tresses of J.LO, the Kardashian family, Bella Hadid, Megan Fox to now launching his own independent haircare range. Andrew will discuss how he rose from being a lonely teenager eating his lunch in the school toilets to now being on speed dial for some of the world’s most successful women in the entertainment industry.

Ryan will meet Amy Dunne who, when she was just 17-years-old, became embroiled in one of the most contentious debates in Irish society as she found herself going to court to demand the right to travel to the UK for a termination after her baby was diagnosed with a fatal foetal abnormality. Amy will discuss how her very private story became extremely public and the impact that had on her and why she no longer feels shame about what happened.

Plus, Ireland's newest folk band formed through a nationwide search of over 1,000 musicians, Ceol will drop by The Late Late Show for a special performance.

All of this and more on The Late Late Show this Friday, March 25, at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.