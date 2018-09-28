Roz Purcell has a message for Instagram bum and body shamers
Roz Purcell has taken to Instagram today to literally give the middle finger to bullies and body shamers.
The model and fitness fan posted a snap of herself in the F-You pose after someone commented on her photo criticising her figure – most specifically, her bum.
The recipe creator was having absolutely none, and hit back in her caption.
'Just a gentle reminder of what a normal butt looks like on here,' she wrote.
'I was inspired to write this post by some guy who felt the need to comment on my shape. I posted a photo where I was laughing aka back not arched in the stereotypical Instagram booty pic( which I have nothing against, you get it girl & I've done it myself) to which he said you should do more squats.'
'Firstly, never comment on someone's shape regardless if you think a girl should have a big bum / small waist/ less muscle/ gain weight/ lose weight or whatever, it's their body & also you don’t know their story/journey.'
'Secondly let me just say I'll be the first to admit genetically I'm all front and no back (easy quad gains) and for your information I do train my glutes & all posterior chain to balance out my physique & prevent reoccurring IT pain.'
'So go ***k yourself & next time you're scrolling on Instagram or in a gym don’t feel the need to comment on what you think would make them more aesthetically pleasing to you.'
Hear hear, Roz!