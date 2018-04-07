Royal treats! You can now get Harry and Meghan in chocolate form

So unless you've been living under a rock for the last few months, you'll know that Prince Harry is engaged to the beautiful Meghan Markle.

The pair will exchange vows on May 19 (we have it in the diary), and everyone is getting pretty excited about it.

Naturally, a lot of companies are jumping on the royal wedding bandwagon – with special edition product being released all ove the place.

Our favourite so far? It has to be the chocolate treats with the couple's faces printed on them.

To celebrate the Royal Wedding this May, ChoconChoc.co.uk have created luxurious white chocolate hearts featuring the royal couple themselves!

The chocolates are available free at Harry’s Bar in London, with every purchase of the ‘Harrypolitan’ cocktail (yes that is a thing) or can be bought online from Choc on Choc’s website for just £4.99.

Small price to pay for genuine joy.

The little white chocolate treats even come in a special box, making them a really cute gift idea for any royal enthusiasts.

However, if you're not particularly in to the whole royal wedding, fear not, as Chon on Choc have so many amazing creations.

For example, why not chow down on this impressive chocolate cheese board? No actual cheese involved, fyi.

Or what about a chocolatey 5-a-day?

Or, you could simply take a bite out of a Birkin? Yes please.