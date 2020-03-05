Royal Tour Ireland: Kate stuns in vintage Oscar de la Renta dress

Last night, The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in one of her best outfits of the Irish royal tour so far. Kate opted for a quirkier look for a reception hosted by the Irish Tánaiste Simon Coveney at the Museum of Literature Ireland.

The mum-of-three stunned in a vintage dress by Oscar de la Renta. The magenta midi dress featured a polka-dot pattern and ruffled detailing around the collar. Kate paired the look with Jimmy Choo pumps, earrings from Accessorize and her Jimmy Choo clutch.

The gorgeous dress reminded many fans of the Donald Campbell's dress that Princess Diana wore during a royal visit to Perth in 1983.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have enjoyed a jam-packed tour of Ireland since they landed in Dublin on Tuesday. The couple were welcomed to the country by President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina on Tuesday morning.

They are set to head to Galway for the final day of their tour today. Prince William and Kate will meet local volunteers, enjoy a GAA showcase and live music during their time in Galway.