Royal Baby Alert! Princess Beatrice gives birth to her first child

Another Royal baby has just been born as Princess Beatrice welcomes the birth of her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Princess Beatrice gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on Saturday, September 18 weighing 6lbs and 2oz.

The Royal family announced the wonderful news on social media, in a statement which read, "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London."

Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. Read the announcement in full – https://t.co/ImbfRLEdAe pic.twitter.com/olwDMv3Zmo — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 20, 2021

"The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces. The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news."

"The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care."

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf," the statement concluded, referring to Edoardo's five-year-old son whom he shares with ex fiancée Dara Huang.

This new little bundle of joy will be the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild, after the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan’s baby girl who was born this past June. Meghan and Harry gave their new daughter a truly special moniker, naming her Lilibet (Lili) Diana Mountbatten-Windsor after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and her late grandmother, Princess Diana.

Back in May of this year it was announced by the Queen’s official Instagram account that Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo would be expecting their first child.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year,” the statement read.

“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news,” it continued alongside a stunning photograph from the couple’s intimate July wedding, last year.

This wonderful baby news also comes just seven months after Beatrice’s sister Eugenie welcomed the birth of her first child, a baby boy sweetly named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Huge congratulations to both Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo on the birth of their first child and this exciting new chapter!