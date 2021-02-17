Rose Leslie and Kit Harington welcome the birth of their first child

Huge congratulations are in order for Game of Thrones stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington who have welcomed the birth of their first child.

The two have tried to keep their family life largely out of the public eye, sharing very little about Leslie’s pregnancy. However, the new parents were recently spotted out and about in London on Tuesday, February 16 with a tiny baby strapped to Leslie’s chest, showing off their new addition to the clan.

After The New York Post’s Page Six shared the exciting images, a rep for the couple confirmed the wonderful news, saying that Kit and Rose welcomed the birth of their first child, a baby boy, and that they are “very, very happy”.

Kit and Rose had the most fairytale-like wedding in Scotland in 2018, after dating on and off since 2012, where they first met on the set of Game of Thrones, playing each other’s love interests.

When Game of Thrones was finally wrapping up in 2019, Harrington revealed in an interview that it would be the second most important job he’ll ever have, behind being a father.

“The most important job I'll ever have is about to finish. Well, not the most. Hopefully, I'll be a father,” he told InStyle at the time.

Rose confirmed that she was pregnant for the first time this past September, after showing off her growing baby bump in a feature for Make Magazine, where she also lovingly spoke about how she and her husband escaped the global pandemic and had been enjoying a quiet life in their Tudor manor home in East Anglia.

Congratulations to both of the new parents — we can’t wait to see your new little bundle of joy!