Rose Leslie and Kit Harington confirm birth of second child

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have been celebrating a new addition to their family!

The Game Of Thrones stars have announced that they have welcomed their second child into the world.

A representative for the couple confirmed to Page Six that their little bundle of joy arrived recently.

“They’re delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family,” their rep stated.

The family tend to keep their personal life away from the public, and so they have yet to reveal both the name of their newborn daughter or the name of their first child.

Rose's pregnancy was initially confirmed by Kit in February of this year, when he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“The reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick,” the 36-year-old teased at the time, explaining that he was “terrified” to become a dad again.

Kit also hilariously explained that his first child was struggling to understand the idea of having a sibling.

Credit: NBC

“We point to Rose’s tummy and we say, ‘Mommy’s baby.’ And he points at his tummy and says, ‘My baby,’” he laughed.

Kit and Rose first met at a costume fitting for the second season of Game Of Thrones in 2011.

Playing their respective roles of Jon Snow and Ygritte, Rose and Kit hit it off on set and soon began to date. The pair subsequently tied the knot in 2019 in Rose’s native Scotland, where many of their fellow Game Of Thrones stars attended the ceremony.

Credit: HBO

The couple became parents for the first time in February 2021, when Rose gave birth to a baby boy.

In an interview with Access in August 2021, Kit took the rare opportunity to open up about his life as a father.

"That's a whole new dynamic you need to find, and pretty much find every day as he grows and changes, and how does that change you? It's a beautiful thing, it really is,” he gushed.