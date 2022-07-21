Rosanna Davison ‘tries to focus on gratitude’ when it comes to motherhood

Former Miss World winner Rosanna Davison has shared a very relatable video about the thoughts that go through her mind when raising her children that a lot of mums would agree with.

Rosanna shared the clip captioned, “Motherhood is an emotional rollercoaster! We’re learning & evolving alongside our children. But on the tougher days, I try to focus on gratitude”, to her Instagram. It has racked up over 115K views so far.

The mum-of-three wrote, “Thoughts I have everyday as a Mother…”, before listing the different things that pop into her head while multitasking trying to raise her three under three.

“You’re so cute, please never grow up”, “It will be easier when you’re all a bit older”, “Three under three is so hard, but I’m so grateful for three healthy children”, “I love looking after you”, “I miss my old freedom & independence”, “I badly need a night or two away, but I’d miss them too much”, were among the thoughts running through Rosanna’s mind.

Many of the 38-year-old’s followers headed to the comments to share their opinions on her very honest video. One follower wrote, “It’s so hard you wish the time away so it’s easier and then you want to freeze time so they won’t get any bigger!!! Feels like you are running to stand still x”.

“I hear you. Fellow twin mam here”, penned a second follower while a third added, “Love your honesty. Parenting smallies is so challenging. You are doing an amazing job”.

Rosanna and her husband Wesley Quirke are proud parents to two-year-old Sophia and twin boys, Hugo and Oscar, whom they welcomed into the world in November 2020. Since having her children, Rosanna has been using her platform to share funny and relatable content about being a mum.