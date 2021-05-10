Rosanna Davison opens up about her harrowing fertility journey

Rosanna Davison is now a proud mum-of-three, but her journey to motherhood was far from easy. After suffering a heartbreaking 14 miscarriages, Rosanna and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed the birth of their first child, Sophia, in October 2019 via gestational surrogate.

Then, just months later Rosanna became pregnant with her identical twin boys Oscar and Hugo, whom she gave birth to in October 2020, meaning she now has three babies under the age of two. However, the former model is absolutely loving her crazy new family life, which she’s wanted for so long.

Taking to social media over the weekend, Rosanna recalled her harrowing fertility struggles as she came across a raw photo of herself injecting her bruised stomach last year, while she was pregnant with her two boys.

“Worth every shot,” the 37-year-old mum captioned the candid post, adding, “I just came across this photo taken this weekend a year ago when I was about 7 weeks pregnant.”

“I injected my tummy every day for 9 months last year with heparin, an anticoagulant to help prevent blood clots (an inherited blood clotting disorder called Factor V Leiden runs in one side of my family). As a woman facing a battle with your fertility, your body goes through so much and at times it can feel overwhelming.”

“I lost count a long time ago of how many blood tests and injections I’ve done in the past 5 years between numerous fertility tests, pregnancies and the ovarian stimulation process for surrogacy.”

Continuing, Rosanna wrote, “If you’re going through something similar at the moment or struggling with all of the injections, pain, bruises and emotions that come with infertility, lVF and surrogacy, remember that the bruises heal, you can only do your very best and a successful end to your journey really is worth every single injection.”

SInce opening about her raw, yet relatable experience, Rosanna’s Instagram page has been flooded with comments from other women and mums alike, who have been through something similar.

“Can so relate to those bruises, at times I used to say I would stick it in my eyeball if I had to, just for a successful outcome, so tough on the body and mind,” one follower wrote.

“Such a tough journey, have done it twice myself but no luck after months of injecting!! Struggling is an understatement!” another commented.

“Have been there too. Have 2 year old triplets after it all, worth all the injections and losses to have 3 healthy happy babas now,” a third follower wrote, followed by three red heart emojis.