Rory McIlroy and wife Erica reportedly expecting baby girl

Rory McIllroy and his wife Erica are reportedly expecting their first child together. The couple are awaiting the arrival of their tiny tot “any day now”, according to reports.

It is believed that Erica is nine months pregnant so she is set to give birth very soon. The parents-to-be are reportedly expecting a daughter.

Their joyous news was revealed during the BMW Championship. The Golf Channel’s Steve Sands let the news slip that the couple were preparing to welcome a baby girl into the world in the coming days.

The couple married in a stunning wedding ceremony at Ashford Castle, Co.Mayo in 2017.

Huge congratulations to the couple. We cannot wait to hear what name they choose for their daughter!