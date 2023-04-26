Ronan Keating shares sweet video with moving tribute for son

Ronan Keating is celebrating a very special day today- his son Cooper’s sixth birthday.

The Boyzone band member has been reflecting on his life since his son entered the world and has shared a sweet video from throughout Cooper’s childhood.

Ronan is pulling at our heartstrings as he also penned a moving message for his son.

Posting the cute clip to his 477K Instagram followers, Ronan showed adorable memories from family holidays, TV appearances and special occasions over the years.

Keating captioned the video, which is set to McFly’s All About You, “This legend is celebrating his Birthday today. Cooper Keating your Constant love for the world around you is everything”.

“Your smile and your heart is our constant joy. We love and adore you. have the best day buddy”, he added before saying, “Let’s eat cake woooohooooo”.

Many famous faces and fans of the singer’s headed to the comments to wish his son a happy birthday.

Footballer Robbie Keane said, “Happy Birthday”, while Craig McGinlay, known for his role in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword wrote, “Happy birthday Cooper. Enjoy all the cake”.

“Loved looking at these photos. Happy birthday Cooper”, added a fan.

Ronan’s eldest son, Jack, also shared a sweet message for his little brother on his big day.

The former Love Island star wrote, “Happy birthday to the biggest legend I know, love ya coops x”, alongside a selfie of the brothers together.

Ronan’s daughter Missy took to Instagram to share her own birthday wishes for her little brother.

The 22-year-old unveiled photos of the sibling duo together and penned, “Happy birthday to my little bro. The coolest dude. Cannot believe you’re 6. Miss & love you bro”.

The Words singer is dad to five children- 24-year-old Jack, 22-year-old Missy and 17-year-old Ali, whom he shares with his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly.

Ronan shares six-year-old Cooper and three-year-old Coco with his current wife Storm Keating.