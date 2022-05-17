Ronan Keating shares family snap after being awarded doctorate

Former Boyzone singer Ronan Keating celebrates with family as he has been awarded a doctorate for his work with philanthropy and music.

The 45-year-old has taken to Instagram to share that he was awarded the doctorate by The Open University with a photo of him in a graduation gown surrounded by his wife and his two eldest children, Jack (23) and Missy (21). Ronan is also dad to 16-year-old Ali, five-year-old Cooper and Coco (two).

Keating captioned the post, “I can’t explain my gratitude to @theopenuniversity for honouring me with a doctorate for my work in philanthropy and music. Humbled is an understatement”.

“What a day celebrating over 300 graduates and their hard work. So lovely to have Storm, Jack and Missy by my side as well as my pal and manager, Mark, who has always been there for me”.

“Mum I kept my promise x”.

Friends of the dad-of-five rushed to the comments to congratulate Ronan on his great achievement.

Former Boyzone bandmate Keith Duffy wrote, “Well deserved Congratulations Dr RoRo”.

Torn singer Natalie Imbruglia penned, “Congratulations!! Well deserved..”.

“Congratulations my friend”, added Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman.

Ronan’s wife Storm shared a cute snap from the day to her Instagram with the caption, “So proud of you @rokeating. #HonoraryDoctorate for your commitment and achievements in philanthropy and music”.

Fans also congratulated the If Tomorrow Comes singer with many pointing out how sweet it was for him to mention his mum in the post. One fan said, “Congratulations Ronan, well deserved. Your Mum will be watching over you so proud”.

“Congratulations @rokeating your mum will be very proud of all you’ve achieved xx”, wrote a second follower.

Another fan added, “Congratulations Ronan. I’m sure you did your mum proud”.

Ronan’s mum Marie tragically passed away due to breast cancer in 1998 at the age of just 51. After her death, Ronan and his siblings created the Marie Keating Foundation to spread awareness on the disease, inform people of the importance of detecting cancer early and supporting those battling cancer.