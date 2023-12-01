Ronan Keating pens heartfelt tribute on late brother’s birthday

Ronan Keating has paid an emotional tribute to his late brother, almost five months on from his death.

On July 15, Ronan’s older brother Ciaran Keating was travelling in a car with his wife in County Mayo, when he was killed in a two-vehicle crash.

Heartbreakingly, the couple were on their way to watch their son Ruairí play in a football match at the time of the accident.

Now, as he continues to grieve, Boyzone singer Ronan has paid tribute to Ciaran on what would have been his 58th birthday.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, Ronan chose to post an old photo of himself and Ciaran.

“Today was always going to be a tough one. What should be my Brother Ciaran’s Birthday is instead a day to remember he is gone. Gone too soon. Taken from us in the most horrific way,” the 46-year-old began.

“There is no easy way in grief, Just a coming to terms with your situation. We have all been left in this limbo without him. Questioning ourselves and our actions while he was on this earth, ‘why didn’t we spend more time together’ ‘why didn’t we speak more,’” he admitted.

Ronan further wrote: “F**k I miss my big Brother today and every day since he got on that Green bird to NYC in 1988.”

The One Show co-host then went on to make an emotional plea to his 533K followers.

“Call your sibling,your parent, your child ,your loved one. Don’t put it off don’t think they will be there tomorrow. Because they may not,” he penned candidly.

“My heart hurts today. For everyone that has lost a loved one too soon I feel your pain. I’ll light a candle for you C. Remembering you on your Birthday X,” Ronan concluded.

The Picture of You hitmaker later received messages of sympathy from other famous faces.

“Thinking of you all Ronan,” replied TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher.

“Sending lots of love,” added singer Pixie Lott.