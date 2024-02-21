Roman Kemp’s radio replacement officially revealed after shock move

Roman Kemp’s successor has officially been revealed!

On Monday (February 21), Roman announced live on his Capital Radio breakfast show that he will soon be leaving the station. The former I’m A Celebrity finalist has been at Capital for a decade, and has hosted the popular morning show for eight of those years.

At the time, many suspected that Roman’s fellow I’m A Celeb alum Jordan North could be his replacement, following confirmation last week that he would be leaving his own post on BBC Radio 1.

Now, after a few days of speculation, it has finally been revealed that Jordan will be taking over Capital’s breakfast show.

Earlier this morning, Roman officially introduced Jordan to his listeners live on air, and named him as his successor.

Wishing him luck for his new venture, Roman noted: “You are going to absolutely love this Jordan. I have so much faith in you mate. It’s hard leaving, it feels like your child, but you want it to go into good hands and I know with you it’s going to be just that. Everyone, send as much love as possible to Jordan.”

In a statement, incoming new host Jordan gushed: “I am beyond excited to be joining Global and to wake up the nation every morning on Capital – I can’t wait to start working with the amazing team here and get stuck in, to create the most fun and entertaining breakfast show.”

The 34-year-old added: “Getting to host Capital Breakfast has always been a dream of mine and it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity that I simply couldn’t turn down.”

Now that Jordan’s role has been confirmed, many listeners have been reacting to the news on social media.

“Yessss so happy for you Jordan,” one Instagram fan commented.

“Amazing news! Congratulations to Jordan,” another replied.

Roman will soon be wrapping up his final few weeks at Capital, before Jordan takes over the breakfast show in April.