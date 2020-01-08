Roman Kemp and his girlfriend take a major step in their relationship

Roman Kemp and his girlfriend Sophie have taken a major step in their relationship. The Radio DJ and his beau have moved into their dream apartment and we’ve got to admit that we are extremely jealous.

The I’m a Celebrity finalist revealed the milestone on Instagram by posting a snap of him and Sophie in their new abode. The lovebirds posed on the kitchen counter top in their new home for the photo.

Roman captioned the image, “WE DID IT! Moved into our dream place today and I can’t quite believe it , big love to @billyhayes_investandco for helping me do this and sell my last place…”

He also gave a shout out to his mum Shirley who was a major help to her son during the moving process.

He added, “And big love to mumzy who drove/carried/carted half the boxes with me.”

The 26-year-old and his girlfriend spent three weeks apart during his time on I’m a Celebrity so there’s no doubt they cannot wait to spend more time together in their new apartment.

Speaking about Sophie, Roman admitted he knew she was ‘the one’ after their first date. He told Hello, “I knew I wanted to be with Soph on our first date. We're both very family-orientated so marriage and kids is a natural progression for us. But before any of that, we want to focus on having fun, exploring the world and making memories.”

We cannot wait to see more of Roman and Sophie’s new home.